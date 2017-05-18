(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Incirlik Police Week 2017 comes to a close [Image 3 of 5]

    Incirlik Police Week 2017 comes to a close

    INCIRLIK, 1, TURKEY

    05.18.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Devin Rumbaugh 

    39th Air Base Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 39th Air Base Wing attend the Incirlik Police Week 2017 closing ceremony May 18, 2017, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. National Police Week began in 1962 after President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation designating May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which that date falls as Police Week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devin M. Rumbaugh)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2017
    Date Posted: 05.24.2017 06:53
    Photo ID: 3416507
    VIRIN: 170518-F-FM551-0176
    Resolution: 6475x4321
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK, 1, TR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Incirlik Police Week 2017 comes to a close [Image 1 of 5], by A1C Devin Rumbaugh, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Police Week 2017

