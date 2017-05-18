Incirlik Police Week 2017 comes to a close

U.S. Air Force Col. James Zirkel, 39th Weapons System Security Group commander, speaks during the Incirlik Police Week 2017 closing ceremony May 18, 2017, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. National Police Week began in 1962 after President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation designating May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which that date falls as Police Week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devin M. Rumbaugh)

