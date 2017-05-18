Incirlik Police Week 2017 comes to a close

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Edwin Bowser, 39th Security Forces Squadron flight chief, reads the names of fallen police officers during a memorial vigil May 18, 2017, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. National Police Week began in 1962 after President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation designating May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which that date falls as Police Week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devin M. Rumbaugh)

