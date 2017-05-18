U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Edwin Bowser, 39th Security Forces Squadron flight chief, reads the names of fallen police officers during a memorial vigil May 18, 2017, at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. National Police Week began in 1962 after President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation designating May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which that date falls as Police Week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devin M. Rumbaugh)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2017 06:53
|Photo ID:
|3416502
|VIRIN:
|170518-F-FM551-0055
|Resolution:
|6616x4416
|Size:
|1.39 MB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK, 1, TR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Incirlik Police Week 2017 comes to a close [Image 1 of 5], by A1C Devin Rumbaugh, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT