170522-N-OU129-084 NHA TRANG, Vietnam (May 22, 2017) Capt. Carlos Rodriguez presents an emergency care seminar to local doctors at Khahn Hoa General Hospital during a medical exchange as a part of Pacific Partnership 2017 Khanh Hoa May 22. Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multilateral humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Asia-Pacific and aims to enhance regional coordination in areas such as medical readiness and preparedness for manmade and natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Fulton/Released)

Date Taken: 05.24.2017 Date Posted: 05.24.2017 This work, 170522-N-OU129-084, by PO2 Joshua Fulton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.