170524-N-OU129-009 NHA TRANG, Vietnam (May 24, 2017) Cmdr. Robert Sheu from Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton assists local doctors and nurses in providing physical therapy to a patient at Nha Trang Traditional and Rehab Hospital during Pacific Partnership 2017 Khanh Hoa May 24. Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multilateral humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Asia-Pacific and aims to enhance regional coordination in areas such as medical readiness and preparedness for manmade and natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Fulton/Released)

Date Taken: 05.24.2017 Date Posted: 05.24.2017 Photo by PO2 Joshua Fulton. This work is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.