    170524-N-OU129-073 [Image 3 of 5]

    170524-N-OU129-073

    VIETNAM

    05.24.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Fulton 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    170524-N-OU129-073 NHA TRANG, Vietnam (May 24, 2017) Cmdr. Robert Sheu from Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton discusses hyperbaric oxygen therapy with a local doctor at Nha Trang Traditional and Rehab Hospital during Pacific Partnership 2017 Khanh Hoa May 24. Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multilateral humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Asia-Pacific and aims to enhance regional coordination in areas such as medical readiness and preparedness for manmade and natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Fulton/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2017
    Date Posted: 05.24.2017 05:33
    Photo ID: 3416478
    VIRIN: 170524-N-OU129-073
    Resolution: 4140x3196
    Size: 2.08 MB
    Location: VN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170524-N-OU129-073 [Image 1 of 5], by PO2 Joshua Fulton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

