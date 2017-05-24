In the early morning hours of May 24, an RQ-4 Global Hawk landed at Robins Air Force Base. Aircraft routinely fly to Robins but this was the first one to land without a pilot onboard. To prepare for its arrival a building-based launch and recovery element was established. Robins maintenance professionals will provide an organic paint capability during the aircraft's stay here. (U.S. Air Force photos by Tommie Horton)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2017 04:21
|Photo ID:
|3416398
|VIRIN:
|170524-F-UI543-0003
|Resolution:
|5681x3479
|Size:
|953.96 KB
|Location:
|WARNER ROBINS, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Touchdown [Image 1 of 6], by Tommie Horton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT