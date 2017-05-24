(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Touchdown [Image 5 of 6]

    Touchdown

    WARNER ROBINS, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2017

    Photo by Tommie Horton 

    78th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    In the early morning hours of May 24, an RQ-4 Global Hawk landed at Robins Air Force Base. Aircraft routinely fly to Robins but this was the first one to land without a pilot onboard. To prepare for its arrival a building-based launch and recovery element was established. Robins maintenance professionals will provide an organic paint capability during the aircraft's stay here. (U.S. Air Force photos by Tommie Horton)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Touchdown [Image 1 of 6], by Tommie Horton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

