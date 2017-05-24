In the early morning hours of May 24, an RQ-4 Global Hawk landed at Robins Air Force Base. Aircraft routinely fly to Robins but this was the first one to land without a pilot onboard. To prepare for its arrival a building-based launch and recovery element was established. Robins maintenance professionals will provide an organic paint capability during the aircraft's stay here. (U.S. Air Force photos by Tommie Horton)

