    USS Green Bay paints first Battle “E” [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Green Bay paints first Battle “E”

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    05.23.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet

    170523-N-ZL062-020 SASEBO, Japan (May 23, 2017) Sailors aboard the amphibious transport dock USS Green Bay (LPD 20) paint the Battle Effectiveness "E" Award on the ship’s port bridgewing. Green Bay is forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan, serving forward to provide a rapid-response capability in the event of a regional contingency or natural disaster. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sarah Myers/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2017
    Date Posted: 05.23.2017 20:25
    Photo ID: 3415090
    VIRIN: 170523-N-ZL062-020
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 962.34 KB
    Location: SASEBO, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Green Bay paints first Battle “E” [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    Japan
    Sasebo
    Pacific
    LPD 20
    USS Green Bay
    Forward Deployed
    Navy
    CTF 76
    Green Bay
    BHR
    ESG
    DVIDS Email Import
    USS-GB

