170523-N-ZL062-012 SASEBO, Japan (May 23, 2017) Sailors aboard the amphibious transport dock USS Green Bay (LPD 20) paint the Battle Effectiveness "E" Award on the ship’s port bridgewing. Green Bay is forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan, serving forward to provide a rapid-response capability in the event of a regional contingency or natural disaster. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sarah Myers/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2017 Date Posted: 05.23.2017 20:25 Photo ID: 3415093 VIRIN: 170523-N-ZL062-012 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 891.1 KB Location: SASEBO, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Green Bay paints first Battle “E” [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.