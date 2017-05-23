170523-N-JH293-006 SASEBO, Japan (May 23, 2017) Operations Specialist 2nd Class Danielle Hall tapes the outline of the Battle Effectiveness "E" Award on the port bridgewing of the amphibious transport dock USS Green Bay (LPD 20). Green Bay is forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan, serving forward to provide a rapid-response capability in the event of a regional contingency or natural disaster. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson/Released)
This work, USS Green Bay paints first Battle “E” [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
