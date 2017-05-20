Torrance’s 58th Annual Armed Forces Day Parade

TORRANCE, Calif. — Retired U.S. Army LT. COL. Guy Autore, a 103 year-old veteran of WWII, rides in a WWII era Jeep during Torrance’s 58th Annual Armed Services Day Parade, May 20, 2017. For more than five decades, the city of Torrance has hosted a three-day celebration as a tribute to the men and women in uniform, to honor and thank the men and women of our nation's Armed Forces. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. David Edge, 11th ACR)

