TORRANCE, Calif. — U.S. Army COL Joseph Clark, commander, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, and SGM Reginald Parham, operations noncommissioned officer in charge, ride in a WWII era M2 Halftrack, during Torrance’s 58th Annual Armed Services Day Parade, May 20, 2017. For more than five decades, the city of Torrance has hosted a three-day celebration as a tribute to the men and women in uniform, to honor and thank the men and women of our nation's Armed Forces. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. David Edge, 11th ACR)
This work, Torrance’s 58th Annual Armed Forces Day Parade [Image 1 of 39], by SGT David Edge, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
