TORRANCE, Calif. — The U.S. Army Los Angeles Recruiting Battalion conducted a swearing in ceremony during Torrance’s 58th Annual Armed Services Day Parade, enlisting new Soldiers into the world’s finest Army, May 20, 2017. For more than five decades, the city of Torrance has hosted a three-day celebration as a tribute to the men and women in uniform, to honor and thank the men and women of our nation's Armed Forces. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. David Edge, 11th ACR)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2017 Date Posted: 05.23.2017 19:50 Photo ID: 3415084 VIRIN: 170520-A-DZ345-023 Resolution: 2738x1825 Size: 4.26 MB Location: TORRANCE, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Torrance’s 58th Annual Armed Forces Day Parade [Image 1 of 39], by SGT David Edge, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.