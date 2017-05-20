(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Torrance’s 58th Annual Armed Forces Day Parade [Image 2 of 39]

    Torrance’s 58th Annual Armed Forces Day Parade

    TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2017

    Photo by Sgt. David Edge 

    11th Armored Cavalry Regiment

    TORRANCE, Calif. — The U.S. Army Los Angeles Recruiting Battalion conducted a swearing in ceremony during Torrance’s 58th Annual Armed Services Day Parade, enlisting new Soldiers into the world’s finest Army, May 20, 2017. For more than five decades, the city of Torrance has hosted a three-day celebration as a tribute to the men and women in uniform, to honor and thank the men and women of our nation's Armed Forces. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. David Edge, 11th ACR)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2017
    Date Posted: 05.23.2017 19:50
    Photo ID: 3415084
    VIRIN: 170520-A-DZ345-023
    Resolution: 2738x1825
    Size: 4.26 MB
    Location: TORRANCE, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Torrance’s 58th Annual Armed Forces Day Parade [Image 1 of 39], by SGT David Edge, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    armed forces
    Torrance
    holiday
    comrel
    ntc
    cavalry
    11acr
    Army

