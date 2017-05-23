170523-N-DQ503-144 NEW YORK (May 23, 2017) Navy Band Northeast concludes their performance in Central Park at the Naumburg Bandshell during Fleet Week New York (FWNY). FWNY, now in its 29th year, is the city's time-honored celebration of the sea services. It is an unparalleled opportunity for the citizens of New York and the surrounding tri-state area to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand latest capabilities of today's maritime services.

