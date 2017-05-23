170523-N-DQ503-141 NEW YORK (May 23, 2017) Navy Band Northeast plays during a concert in Central Park at the Naumburg Bandshell during Fleet Week New York (FWNY). FWNY, now in its 29th year, is the city's time-honored celebration of the sea services. It is an unparalleled opportunity for the citizens of New York and the surrounding tri-state area to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand latest capabilities of today's maritime services.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2017 Date Posted: 05.23.2017 20:08 Photo ID: 3415062 VIRIN: 170523-N-DQ503-141 Resolution: 4256x2394 Size: 1.12 MB Location: NY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170523-N-DQ503-141 [Image 1 of 12], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.