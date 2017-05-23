Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division sprint 800 meters for the the Combat Fitness Test as part of All American Week 100 May 23, 2017, Fort Bragg, NC. The Combat Fitness Test was conceived to deliver an assessment of functional physical strength and endurance beyond the Army Physical Fitness Test through three events: 800-meter run, ammo can lift and military movement course. All American Week 100 is an opportunity for Paratroopers, past and present, to come together and celebrate the history, heritage and pride of being a member of America's Guard of Honor. All American Week 100's theme is, "Celebrating a Century of Service!" (U.S. Army photo by SSG Amber Stephens)

