    All American Week 100 [Image 2 of 15]

    All American Week 100

    FT.BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Amber Stephens 

    982nd Combat Camera Company Airborne

    Pfc. Nathan Levario assigned to Bravo Troop, 5th Squadron, 73rd Calvary Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division participates in the ammunition can carry portion of the the Combat Fitness Test as part of All American Week 100 May 23, 2017, Fort Bragg, NC. The Combat Fitness Test was conceived to deliver an assessment of functional physical strength and endurance beyond the Army Physical Fitness Test through three events: 800-meter run, ammo can lift and military movement course. All American Week 100 is an opportunity for Paratroopers, past and present, to come together and celebrate the history, heritage and pride of being a member of America's Guard of Honor. All American Week 100's theme is, "Celebrating a Century of Service!" (U.S. Army photo by SSG Amber Stephens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2017
    Date Posted: 05.23.2017 15:53
    Photo ID: 3414277
    VIRIN: 170522-A-YX345-246
    Resolution: 1818x1579
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: FT.BRAGG, NC, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All American Week 100 [Image 1 of 15], by SGT Amber Stephens, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    North Carolina
    5th Squadron
    Fayetteville
    Bravo Troop
    Fort Bragg
    Airborne
    3rd Brigade Combat Team
    73rd Calvary Regiment
    982nd Combat Camera Company (Airborne)
    All The Way
    982ndComCam
    AAW100
    Pfc. Nathan Levario

