Pfc. Nathan Levario assigned to Bravo Troop, 5th Squadron, 73rd Calvary Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division participates in the buddy carry portion of the the Combat Fitness Test as part of All American Week 100 May 23, 2017, Fort Bragg, NC. The Combat Fitness Test was conceived to deliver an assessment of functional physical strength and endurance beyond the Army Physical Fitness Test through three events: 800-meter run, ammo can lift and military movement course. All American Week 100 is an opportunity for Paratroopers, past and present, to come together and celebrate the history, heritage and pride of being a member of America's Guard of Honor. All American Week 100's theme is, "Celebrating a Century of Service!" (U.S. Army photo by SSG Amber Stephens)

