From May 19 to June 1, Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers worldwide can enter the Patriot Pet Photo Contest for an opportunity to win a $1,000 Exchange gift card. Two second place winners will also receive a $500 gift card, and four third place winners will receive a $250 Exchange gift card.

