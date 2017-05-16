(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Patriot Pet Photo Contest [Image 1 of 2]

    Patriot Pet Photo Contest

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    From May 19 to June 1, Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers worldwide can enter the Patriot Pet Photo Contest for an opportunity to win a $1,000 Exchange gift card. Two second place winners will also receive a $500 gift card, and four third place winners will receive a $250 Exchange gift card.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2017
    Date Posted: 05.23.2017 14:16
    Photo ID: 3413957
    VIRIN: 170516-D-ZZ999-001
    Resolution: 1609x2048
    Size: 836 KB
    Location: DALLAS, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Patriot Pet Photo Contest [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Patriot Pet Photo Contest
    TAGS

    Exchange
    AAFES
    PX
    BX
    Army & Air Force Exchange Service
    Army and Air Force Exchange Service
    PX/BX

