From May 19 to June 2, Exchange shoppers in the continental United States will have the chance to win one of 25 Yeti Roadie cooler and 20-ounce tumbler combos as part of the Memorial Day Pepsi & Tostitos Sweepstakes. Shoppers outside of the continental United States can enter to win a $300 gift card.

