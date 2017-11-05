(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Memorial Day Pepsi & Tostitos Sweepstakes [Image 2 of 2]

    Memorial Day Pepsi &amp; Tostitos Sweepstakes

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2017

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    From May 19 to June 2, Exchange shoppers in the continental United States will have the chance to win one of 25 Yeti Roadie cooler and 20-ounce tumbler combos as part of the Memorial Day Pepsi & Tostitos Sweepstakes. Shoppers outside of the continental United States can enter to win a $300 gift card.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Memorial Day Pepsi & Tostitos Sweepstakes [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

