Philippine Army Master Sgt. Ferdinand C. Lascano, guest speaker during the Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month observance, addresses an audience during the observance at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center, May 16.
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2017 10:46
|Photo ID:
|3412999
|VIRIN:
|170519-A-EK666-0007
|Resolution:
|1513x2269
|Size:
|2.82 MB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Asian American, Pacific Islander cultures celebrated, observed [Image 1 of 4], by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
