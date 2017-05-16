Asian American, Pacific Islander cultures celebrated, observed

Polynesian performance group, Leilani and the Royal Islanders, performs during the Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month observance at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center, May 16.

Date Taken: 05.16.2017
Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US