Polynesian performance group, Leilani and the Royal Islanders, performs during the Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month observance at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center, May 16.
|05.16.2017
|05.23.2017 10:46
|3412997
|170519-A-EK666-0004
|3137x2091
|2.76 MB
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|0
|0
|0
This work, Asian American, Pacific Islander cultures celebrated, observed [Image 1 of 4], by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Asian American, Pacific Islander cultures celebrated, observed
