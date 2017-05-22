Sgt. 1st Class Bartholomew Anderson, the 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade's noncommissioned officer in charge of medical operations, gives tips and techniques for wet shaving during a clinic May 22 at the brigade's organizational classroom. Using things such as a hot towel, a shave brush with soap, and a single-blade razor, it is easier to prevent pseudofolliculitis barbae, or otherwise known as razor bumps. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Caitlyn Smoyer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2017 Date Posted: 05.23.2017 10:14 Photo ID: 3412989 VIRIN: 170522-A-GA727-0060 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 1.22 MB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, How to shave like your grandfather [Image 1 of 4], by SGT Caitlyn Smoyer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.