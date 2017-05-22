(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    How to shave like your grandfather [Image 2 of 4]

    How to shave like your grandfather

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Caitlyn Smoyer 

    3rd Sustainment Brigade

    Sgt. 1st Class Bartholomew Anderson, the 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade's noncommissioned officer in charge of medical operations, gives tips and techniques for wet shaving during a clinic May 22 at the brigade's organizational classroom. Using things such as a hot towel, a shave brush with soap, and a single-blade razor, it is easier to prevent pseudofolliculitis barbae, or otherwise known as razor bumps. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Caitlyn Smoyer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2017
    Date Posted: 05.23.2017 10:14
    Photo ID: 3412989
    VIRIN: 170522-A-GA727-0060
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, How to shave like your grandfather [Image 1 of 4], by SGT Caitlyn Smoyer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

