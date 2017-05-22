(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    How to shave like your grandfather [Image 3 of 4]

    How to shave like your grandfather

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Caitlyn Smoyer 

    3rd Sustainment Brigade

    Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade use hot towels to warm their faces during a shaving clinic May 22 at the brigade's organizational classroom. The hot towels help stimulate the skin to bring out any oils and sweat that can be used for a lubrication layer between the skin and the razor. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Caitlyn Smoyer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2017
    Date Posted: 05.23.2017 10:14
    Photo ID: 3412986
    VIRIN: 170522-A-GA727-0054
    Resolution: 5336x3558
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, How to shave like your grandfather [Image 1 of 4], by SGT Caitlyn Smoyer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    How to shave like your grandfather
    How to shave like your grandfather
    How to shave like your grandfather
    How to shave like your grandfather

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    How to shave like your grandfather

    TAGS

    Anderson
    shaving clinic

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT