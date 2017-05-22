How to shave like your grandfather

A Soldier assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade looks in the mirror and maps out the directions of his facial hair during a shaving clinic May 22 at the brigade's organizational classroom. By creating a facial hair map, Soldiers can better determine how to shave with the grain to reduce irritation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Caitlyn Smoyer)

