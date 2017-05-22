A Soldier assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade looks in the mirror and maps out the directions of his facial hair during a shaving clinic May 22 at the brigade's organizational classroom. By creating a facial hair map, Soldiers can better determine how to shave with the grain to reduce irritation. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Caitlyn Smoyer)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2017 10:14
|Photo ID:
|3412983
|VIRIN:
|170522-A-GA727-0021
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|1.37 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, How to shave like your grandfather [Image 1 of 4], by SGT Caitlyn Smoyer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
How to shave like your grandfather
LEAVE A COMMENT