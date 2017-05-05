(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ‘Devil’ Soldiers train in counter WMD in South Korea [Image 1 of 4]

    ‘Devil’ Soldiers train in counter WMD in South Korea

    POCHEON, SOUTH KOREA

    05.05.2017

    Photo by Capt. Jonathan Camire 

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division

    POCHEON, South Korea - Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 34th Armor Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, conduct an assault on Blackhawk Village during exercise Warrior Strike 7 at the Rodriguez Live Fire Complex in Pocheon, South Korea May 5. The combined exercise with the South Korean military had Soldiers conduct air assaults from multiple locations into the target areas before securing and searching for simulated weapons of mass destruction. (Photo by Capt. Jonathan Camire, 1st ABCT Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2017
    Date Posted: 05.23.2017 03:21
    Photo ID: 3412407
    VIRIN: 170505-A-CZ808-002
    Resolution: 2000x1384
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: POCHEON, KR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ‘Devil’ Soldiers train in counter WMD in South Korea [Image 1 of 4], by CPT Jonathan Camire, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    2nd Battalion
    South Korea
    16th Infantry Regiment
    Combined Training
    Navy
    1st Battalion
    Partnership
    Army
    Training
    1st Infantry Division
    34th Armor Regiment
    Counter WMD
    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team

