‘Devil’ Soldiers train in counter WMD in South Korea

POCHEON, South Korea - Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 34th Armor Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, conduct an assault on Blackhawk Village during exercise Warrior Strike 7 at the Rodriguez Live Fire Complex in Pocheon, South Korea May 5. The combined exercise with the South Korean military had Soldiers conduct air assaults from multiple locations into the target areas before securing and searching for simulated weapons of mass destruction. (Photo by Capt. Jonathan Camire, 1st ABCT Public Affairs)

