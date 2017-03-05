‘Devil’ Soldiers train in counter WMD in South Korea

CAMP MOBILE, South Korea – Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 34th Armor Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, board a CH-47 Chinook helicopter prior to conducting an air assault during exercise Warrior Strike 7 in Dongducheon, South Korea May 3. The four-day long exercise had Soldiers air assault into the target area before, search and clear mock villages of simulated enemy forces, and identifying and exploiting weapons of mass destruction sites. (Photo courtesy of the U.S. Army)

