    ‘Devil’ Soldiers train in counter WMD in South Korea [Image 4 of 4]

    ‘Devil’ Soldiers train in counter WMD in South Korea

    CAMP STANLEY, SOUTH KOREA

    05.02.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Dasol Choi 

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division

    CAMP STANLEY, South Korea – Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 16th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, conduct an air assault onto Camp Stanley, South Korea during exercise Warrior Strike 7 May 2. Warrior Strike 7 is a counter weapons of mass destruction exercise designed to train Soldiers in locating and exploiting enemy WMD sites. (Photo by Sgt. Dasol Choi, 1st ABCT Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2017
    Date Posted: 05.23.2017 03:21
    Photo ID: 3412398
    VIRIN: 170502-A-WM495-014
    Resolution: 4928x3264
    Size: 3.95 MB
    Location: CAMP STANLEY, KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ‘Devil’ Soldiers train in counter WMD in South Korea [Image 1 of 4], by SGT Dasol Choi, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

