CAMP STANLEY, South Korea – Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 16th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, conduct an air assault onto Camp Stanley, South Korea during exercise Warrior Strike 7 May 2. Warrior Strike 7 is a counter weapons of mass destruction exercise designed to train Soldiers in locating and exploiting enemy WMD sites. (Photo by Sgt. Dasol Choi, 1st ABCT Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2017 03:21
|Photo ID:
|3412398
|VIRIN:
|170502-A-WM495-014
|Resolution:
|4928x3264
|Size:
|3.95 MB
|Location:
|CAMP STANLEY, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ‘Devil’ Soldiers train in counter WMD in South Korea [Image 1 of 4], by SGT Dasol Choi, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
‘Devil’ Soldiers train in counter WMD in South Korea
LEAVE A COMMENT