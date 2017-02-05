‘Devil’ Soldiers train in counter WMD in South Korea

CAMP STANLEY, South Korea – Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 16th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, conduct an air assault onto Camp Stanley, South Korea during exercise Warrior Strike 7 May 2. Warrior Strike 7 is a counter weapons of mass destruction exercise designed to train Soldiers in locating and exploiting enemy WMD sites. (Photo by Sgt. Dasol Choi, 1st ABCT Public Affairs)

