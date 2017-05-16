(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sharpening PACAF Maintainers [Image 1 of 4]

    Sharpening PACAF Maintainers

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.16.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Donald Hudson 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Staff Sgt. Angelica Ponce, 373rd Training Squadron Detachment 15 aerospace propulsion instructor, teaches students, May 16, 2017, at Yokota Air Bare, Japan. The objective of the class is to develop C-130H Hercules maintainers’ problem solving abilities through a mix of classroom and hands-on learning techniques. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donald Hudson)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2017
    Date Posted: 05.22.2017 20:34
    Photo ID: 3410699
    VIRIN: 170516-F-EZ530-116
    Resolution: 4767x3191
    Size: 3.06 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sharpening PACAF Maintainers [Image 1 of 4], by A1C Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    PACAF
    Japan
    Yokota Air Base
    Sheppard Air Force Base
    Maintainers
    374th Airlift Wing
    373rd Training Squadron

