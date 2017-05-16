Staff Sgt. Angelica Ponce, 373rd Training Squadron Detachment 15 aerospace propulsion instructor, teaches students, May 16, 2017, at Yokota Air Bare, Japan. The objective of the class is to develop C-130H Hercules maintainers’ problem solving abilities through a mix of classroom and hands-on learning techniques. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donald Hudson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2017 Date Posted: 05.22.2017 20:34 Photo ID: 3410699 VIRIN: 170516-F-EZ530-116 Resolution: 4767x3191 Size: 3.06 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sharpening PACAF Maintainers [Image 1 of 4], by A1C Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.