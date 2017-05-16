Sharpening PACAF Maintainers

Staff Sgt. Angelica Ponce, 373rd Training Squadron Detachment 15 aerospace propulsion instructor, checks a student’s work on a C-130H Hercules training component, May 16, 2017, at Yokota Air Bare, Japan. C-130H maintainers from across the Indo-Asia Pacific region come to Yokota to take classes taught by the 373rd Training Squadron Detachment 15 instructors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donald Hudson)

