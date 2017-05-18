Eglin Elementary School students watch a 96th Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog demonstration May 18 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The event was in celebration of National Police Week. More than 100 children watched the demonstration. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2017 Date Posted: 05.22.2017 11:57 Photo ID: 3409168 VIRIN: 170518-F-oc707-307 Resolution: 3000x1988 Size: 6.53 MB Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Military Working Dog demo 2017 [Image 1 of 8], by Samuel King, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.