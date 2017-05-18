Military Working Dog demo 2017

Military Working Dog Arko helps his handler, Staff Sgt. Michael Castilleja, 96th Security Forces Squadron, put the “bad guy” on the ground during a demonstration for Eglin Elementary School kids May 18 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The event was in celebration of National Police Week. More than 100 children watched the demonstration. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

