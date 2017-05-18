(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Military Working Dog demo 2017 [Image 7 of 8]

    Military Working Dog demo 2017

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2017

    Photo by Samuel King 

    Eglin Air Force Base

    Staff Sgt. Michael Castilleja and Arko, 96th Security Forces Squadron, sit together after a military working dog demonstration for Eglin Elementary School kids May 18 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The event was in celebration of National Police Week. More than 100 children watched the demonstration. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Working Dog demo 2017 [Image 1 of 8], by Samuel King, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

