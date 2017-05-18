Military Working Dog demo 2017

Staff Sgt. Michael Castilleja and Arko, 96th Security Forces Squadron, sit together after a military working dog demonstration for Eglin Elementary School kids May 18 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. The event was in celebration of National Police Week. More than 100 children watched the demonstration. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

