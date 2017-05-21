The U.S. Navy Blue Angels salute as they approach their aircraft during the Wings Over Wayne Air Show, May 21, 2017, at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina. The Blue Angels team consists of 17 officers and more than 100 enlisted Sailors and Marines who serve support and maintenance roles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brittain Crolley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2017 Date Posted: 05.21.2017 18:51 Photo ID: 3407485 VIRIN: 170521-F-JH807-0835 Resolution: 6972x4653 Size: 4.7 MB Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wings Over Wayne Air Show 2017 [Image 1 of 7], by SrA Brittain Crolley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.