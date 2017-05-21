The U.S. Navy Blue Angels salute as they approach their aircraft during the Wings Over Wayne Air Show, May 21, 2017, at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina. The Blue Angels team consists of 17 officers and more than 100 enlisted Sailors and Marines who serve support and maintenance roles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brittain Crolley)
This work, Wings Over Wayne Air Show 2017 [Image 1 of 7], by SrA Brittain Crolley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
