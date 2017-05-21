(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Wings Over Wayne Air Show 2017 [Image 3 of 7]

    Wings Over Wayne Air Show 2017

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Brittain Crolley 

    4th Fighter Wing

    A joint terminal attack controller signals a teammate as part of a combined arms demonstration during the Wings Over Wayne Air Show, May 21, 2017, at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina. During the demonstration, the JTACs called in air support to alleviate a troops-in-contact situation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brittain Crolley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2017
    Date Posted: 05.21.2017 18:50
    Photo ID: 3407463
    VIRIN: 170520-F-JH807-0683
    Resolution: 6758x4510
    Size: 3.86 MB
    Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wings Over Wayne Air Show 2017 [Image 1 of 7], by SrA Brittain Crolley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Wings Over Wayne
    WOW17

