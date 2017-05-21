A joint terminal attack controller signals a teammate as part of a combined arms demonstration during the Wings Over Wayne Air Show, May 21, 2017, at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina. During the demonstration, the JTACs called in air support to alleviate a troops-in-contact situation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brittain Crolley)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2017 18:50
|Photo ID:
|3407463
|VIRIN:
|170520-F-JH807-0683
|Resolution:
|6758x4510
|Size:
|3.86 MB
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
This work, Wings Over Wayne Air Show 2017 [Image 1 of 7], by SrA Brittain Crolley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
