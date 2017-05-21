The U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly in formation during the Wings Over Wayne Air Show, May 21, 2017, at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina. Seymour Johnson AFB hosted the free, two-day air show as a way to thank the public and local community for their ongoing support of the base’s missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brittain Crolley)

This work, Wings Over Wayne Air Show 2017, by SrA Brittain Crolley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.