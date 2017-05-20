Make a splash with your local rescuers

A group of visitors takes a tour of a Coast Guard Auxiliary small boat at Coast Guard Station Golden Gate, Sausalito, California. The Coast Guard Auxiliary organized the event to kick off the National Safe Boating Week during May 20 - May 26, 2017. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Third Class Paul Krug.
