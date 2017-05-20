A Coast Guard Auxiliarist interacts with an audience during a safety briefing at Coast Guard Station Golden Gate in Sausalito, California. The Coast Guard Auxiliary organized the event to kick off the National Safe Boating Week during May 20 - May 26, 2017. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Third Class Paul Krug.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2017 19:12
|Photo ID:
|3406271
|VIRIN:
|170520-G-YX944-1004
|Resolution:
|2784x1848
|Size:
|1.12 MB
|Location:
|SAUSALITO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Make a splash with your local rescuers [Image 1 of 4], by PO3 Paul Krug, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
