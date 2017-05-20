(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Make a splash with your local rescuers

    Make a splash with your local rescuers

    SAUSALITO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Paul Krug 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    A Coast Guard Auxiliarist interacts with an audience during a safety briefing at Coast Guard Station Golden Gate in Sausalito, California. The Coast Guard Auxiliary organized the event to kick off the National Safe Boating Week during May 20 - May 26, 2017. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Third Class Paul Krug.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Make a splash with your local rescuers [Image 1 of 4], by PO3 Paul Krug, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

