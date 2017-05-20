(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Make a splash with your local rescuers

    SAUSALITO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Paul Krug 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    A Coast Guard Auxiliarist demonstrates mooring line techniques on an Auxiliarist small boat at Coast Guard Station Golden Gate, Sausalito, California. The Coast Guard Auxiliary organized the event to kick off the National Safe Boating Week during May 20 - May 26, 2017. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Third Class Paul Krug.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2017
    Date Posted: 05.20.2017 19:12
    Photo ID: 3406268
    VIRIN: 170520-G-YX944-1003
    Resolution: 2784x1848
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: SAUSALITO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Make a splash with your local rescuers [Image 1 of 4], by PO3 Paul Krug, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    safety
    mooring
    Auxiliary
    Coast Guard
    boater

