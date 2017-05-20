Make a splash with your local rescuers

A Coast Guard Auxiliarist demonstrates mooring line techniques on an Auxiliarist small boat at Coast Guard Station Golden Gate, Sausalito, California. The Coast Guard Auxiliary organized the event to kick off the National Safe Boating Week during May 20 - May 26, 2017. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Third Class Paul Krug.

