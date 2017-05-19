An F-15E Strike Eagle from RAF Lakenheath, England, receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker May 19, 2017. The KC-135 is assigned to RAF Mildenhall, England. Both aircraft are on their way to support Arctic Challenge 2017, a multinational exercise encompassing 11 nations and more than 100 aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. David Dobrydney)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2017 02:56
|Photo ID:
|3405639
|VIRIN:
|170519-F-ZX232-0525
|Location:
|N/A, DK
This work, Mildenhall and Lakenheath aircraft on way to Arctic Challenge [Image 1 of 5], by TSgt David Dobrydney, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
