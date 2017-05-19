Mildenhall and Lakenheath aircraft on way to Arctic Challenge

Two F-15 Eagle aircraft from RAF Lakenheath, England, fly in formation next to the KC-135 Stratotanker they just refueled from May 19, 2017. The KC-135 is assigned to RAF Mildenhall, England. All three aircraft are on their way to support Arctic Challenge 2017, a multinational exercise encompassing 11 nations and more than 100 aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. David Dobrydney)

