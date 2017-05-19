(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Mildenhall and Lakenheath aircraft on way to Arctic Challenge [Image 5 of 5]

    Mildenhall and Lakenheath aircraft on way to Arctic Challenge

    N/A, DENMARK

    05.19.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. David Dobrydney 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Two F-15 Eagle aircraft from RAF Lakenheath, England, fly in formation next to the KC-135 Stratotanker they just refueled from May 19, 2017. The KC-135 is assigned to RAF Mildenhall, England. All three aircraft are on their way to support Arctic Challenge 2017, a multinational exercise encompassing 11 nations and more than 100 aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. David Dobrydney)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2017
    Date Posted: 05.20.2017 02:56
    Photo ID: 3405636
    VIRIN: 170519-F-ZX232-0212
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 7.96 MB
    Location: N/A, DK
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mildenhall and Lakenheath aircraft on way to Arctic Challenge [Image 1 of 5], by TSgt David Dobrydney, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    F-15
    KC-135
    48th Fighter Wing
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    ACE17
    Arctic Challenge 2017

