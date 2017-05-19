An F-15E Strike Eagle from RAF Lakenheath, England, receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker May 19, 2017. The KC-135 is assigned to RAF Mildenhall, England. Both aircraft are on their way to support Arctic Challenge 2017, a multinational exercise encompassing 11 nations and more than 100 aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. David Dobrydney)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2017 Date Posted: 05.20.2017 02:56 Photo ID: 3405642 VIRIN: 170519-F-ZX232-0456 Resolution: 3483x2304 Size: 3.33 MB Location: N/A, DK Web Views: 1 Downloads: 3 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mildenhall and Lakenheath aircraft on way to Arctic Challenge [Image 1 of 5], by TSgt David Dobrydney, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.