10th CAB mentors junior Soldiers in Germany

Staff Sgt. Cleivy Mateo with B Company, 3-10 General Support Aviation Battalion,discusses aircraft knowledge with Spc. Michael Johnston's atop a CH-47 Chinook helicopter on March 20 at Katterbach Army Airfield, Germany. Mateo said ensuring his Soldiers are competent in their knowledge ensures that the work they do is to standard. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Thomas Scaggs) 170320-A-TZ475-526

