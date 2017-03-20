Staff Sgt. Cleivy Mateo with B Company, 3-10 General Support Aviation Battalion, takes time to do a review of Spc. Michael Johnston's aircraft knowledge atop a CH-47 Chinook helicopter on March 20 at Katterbach Army Airfield, Germany. Mateo said he likes to review information daily so that he can help ensure that his Soldiers are knowledgable and always moving in the right direction. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Thomas Scaggs) 170320-A-TZ475-526
This work, 10th CAB mentors junior Soldiers in Germany [Image 1 of 3], by SPC Thomas Scaggs, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
