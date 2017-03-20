10th CAB mentors junior Soldiers in Germany

Staff Sgt. Cleivy Mateo with B Company, 3-10 General Support Aviation Battalion, listens to a response to Spc. Michael Johnston's response to a question on aircraft knowledge atop a CH-47 Chinook helicopter on March 20 at Katterbach Army Airfield, Germany. Mateo reviews information daily so that he can help ensure that his Soldiers are knowledgable and always moving in the right direction. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Thomas Scaggs) 170320-A-TZ475-526

