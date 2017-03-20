(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    10th CAB mentors junior Soldiers in Germany [Image 2 of 3]

    10th CAB mentors junior Soldiers in Germany

    ANSBACH, GERMANY

    03.20.2017

    Photo by Spc. Thomas Scaggs 

    10th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Staff Sgt. Cleivy Mateo with B Company, 3-10 General Support Aviation Battalion, listens to a response to Spc. Michael Johnston's response to a question on aircraft knowledge atop a CH-47 Chinook helicopter on March 20 at Katterbach Army Airfield, Germany. Mateo reviews information daily so that he can help ensure that his Soldiers are knowledgable and always moving in the right direction. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Thomas Scaggs) 170320-A-TZ475-526

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2017
    Date Posted: 03.21.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th CAB mentors junior Soldiers in Germany [Image 1 of 3], by SPC Thomas Scaggs, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Germany
    Chinook
    10th Combat Aviation Brigade
    10th CAB
    Atlantic Resolve
    Strong Europe

