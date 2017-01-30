Florida Army National Guard Soldiers with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 111th Aviation Regiment, refuel an AH-64 Apache attack helicopter and UH-60 Blackhawk from a CH-47 Chinook helicopter just outside of a known hostile area in Southwest Asia Jan. 30 during a rapid refueling, long-range mission known as “Fat Cow.” The CH-47 Chinook can remotely refuel up to four birds simultaneously. (Photo by Army Sgt. 1st Class Suzanne Ringle/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2017 03:36
|Photo ID:
|3243774
|VIRIN:
|170130-A-WN223-1051
|Resolution:
|4800x3200
|Size:
|9.36 MB
|Location:
|IQ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Refueling on the Go [Image 1 of 5], by SFC Suzanne Ringle, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT