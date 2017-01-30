Refueling on the Go

Florida Army National Guard Soldiers with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 111th Aviation Regiment, refuel an AH-64 Apache attack helicopter and UH-60 Blackhawk from a CH-47 Chinook helicopter just outside of a known hostile area in Southwest Asia Jan. 30 during a rapid refueling, long-range mission known as “Fat Cow.” The CH-47 Chinook can remotely refuel up to four birds simultaneously. (Photo by Army Sgt. 1st Class Suzanne Ringle/Released)

